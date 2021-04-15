Latest News

Canada to grant permanent residency to 90,000 students, foreign workers

The Canadian government on Wednesday announced that it will grant permanent residency to more than 90,000 foreign students and workers who helped treat COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, AFP reported.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the program is intended for workers with at least one year of work experience in health care and other essential sectors such as grocery store cashiers, shelf stockers, truck drivers and farmworkers.

It will also cover foreign students who’ve completed a post-secondary degree in the last four years from Canadian educational institution.

“The pandemic has shone a bright light on the incredible contributions of newcomers,” he said.

The immigration chief said the policy, which will be in effect on May 6, will help Canada reach its target to welcome 400,000 immigrants this year.


“Your status may be temporary, but your contributions are lasting — and we want you to stay,” the immigration minister said.

“These new policies will help those with a temporary status to plan their future in Canada, play a key role in our economic recovery and help us build back better,” he added.

Starting May 6, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will begin accepting applications of 20,000 temporary workers in healthcare, 30,000, temporary workers in other selected essential occupations and 40,000 applications for international students who graduated from a Canadian educational institution. (RA)

ALSO READ: Canada sets a record immigration target of over 400,000 in 2021

