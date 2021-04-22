Latest News

DOLE considers suspending OFW deployment to countries with kafala system

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) may consider suspending the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Middle East countries that continue to implement the Kafala system.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said “They know if [that] President [ Rodrigo Duterte] makes a call for the protection of OFWs, and it is not followed, our direction is to suspend or at least slow down the deployment of OFWs,” Bello said.

“Kaya kung hindi nila pagbigyan ‘yan, maliwanag na ‘yung aming direksyon, and that is to suspend or at least slow down ‘yung deployment ng ating mga OFW dyan,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia started abolishing the sponsorship system.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Leni Robredo tests negative for COVID-19

4 hours ago

Health experts advise PH gov’t to retain strict quarantine procedures for returning OFWs

5 hours ago

Gov’t to source out P9.8 billion funds for OFWs’ COVID-19 test, quarantine expenses

5 hours ago

Concerns raised over ‘double mutant’ COVID variant in India

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button