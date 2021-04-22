DOLE considers suspending OFW deployment to countries with kafala system

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) may consider suspending the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Middle East countries that continue to implement the Kafala system.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said “They know if [that] President [ Rodrigo Duterte] makes a call for the protection of OFWs, and it is not followed, our direction is to suspend or at least slow down the deployment of OFWs,” Bello said.

“Kaya kung hindi nila pagbigyan ‘yan, maliwanag na ‘yung aming direksyon, and that is to suspend or at least slow down ‘yung deployment ng ating mga OFW dyan,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia started abolishing the sponsorship system.