Duterte says he would send warships to West PH Sea if China starts drilling oil

Amid criticisms over his soft stance on Chinese vessels’ incursions in the waters of the West Philippine Sea, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would be ready to send warships to the contested area once China starts to drill oil and minerals in Philippine waters.

Duterte said the country was no longer in the possession of the West Philippine Sea, with China ships taking over it.

He said the Philippine government could only regain control of the area by force.

“I am addressing myself to the Chinese government. We want to remain friends. We want to share whatever it is. I already told you, the Chinese government: I’m not so much interested now in fishing. I don’t think there’s enough fish really to quarrel about,” Duterte said.

“But when we start to mine, when we start to get whatever it is in the bowels of the China Sea, by that time, I will send my ships there. I will send my grey ships there to stake a claim,” he added.

“If you take the oil, whatever is in there, precious stones, that would be the time — because that is the time we should act on it,” the President continued.

Duterte added that drilling in the West Philippine Sea for oil and minerals was part of his agreement with Chinese President Xi JinPing.

“If they start drilling for oil there, I will really tell China: Is that part of our agreement? Because if it’s not part of our agreement, I’m going also to drill my oil there. If you own it, I own it,” he said.

This is the first time Duterte addressed the issue following the presence of Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef.

