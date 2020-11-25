Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE authorities nab trio responsible for AED 2.8M phone scams

7 hours ago

Three Asians have been apprehended on allegations of stealing around AED 2.8M through phone fraud by illegally getting funds from bank accounts of residents in the UAE.

The Ajman Police posted the photo of the three perpetrators on their Facebook page, stating that the gang’s modus involves duping customers by providing false assistance of updating bank information.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at the Ajman Police, revealed that a woman recently lost AED 10,000 from her account after providing bank details to an anonymous person who claimed that he was a bank executive.

Police officials then managed to track and locate the gang members at the Al Nuaimiya area in Ajman.

Authorities seized a total of 21 mobile phones, along with several tablets and laptops. They also retrieved several bank cards bearing other peoples’ names which were used for the fraudulent operations.

Reports from Ajman Police state that the three confessed to stealing money through fraudulent means.

Lt. Col. Al Nuaimi reminds the public to report suspected fraudsters to the local police.

