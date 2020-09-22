Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Police catch gang of 9 Asians behind AED 96,000 (Php127,000) phone scam

Sharjah Police arrested nine Asians for their involvement in phone scams where suspects impersonate bank representatives over the phone to call and ask unknowing victims of their bank details.

The arrest comes in the wake of a recent report to the Al Zayed Police Station at Sharjah’s Central Region Police Department after a person was scammed at total of AED96,000.

The victim recalled that a ‘bank employee’ called him to update his data. When he gave his personal information, the group was able to hack into his account to take the entire AED96,000 from his balance.

Colonel Hamad Al Riyami, Acting Director of the Sharjah’s Central Region Police Department formed a team to track the scammers, stating that the group poses a danger to public security.

Investigators were able to track the group and found a gang of nine Asians who deceive victims through threats of freezing their accounts, renewing account data, and other forms of scams conducted through the phone.

Al Riyami stated that the group was arrested in possession of several smartphones and devices with multiple numbers from telecom companies in the UAE, receipts of transfers as well as other papers fraudulently produced and procured for their operations.

The public is advised to be vigilant against these kinds of operations and not to disclose any personal information over the phone.

