Court orders 3 scammers to pay Dh350,000 fine each for using Emirates IDs of other people

The Dubai Court of First Instance has ordered three men to pay a fine of Dh350,000 and sentenced them to prison for two years after they were found guilty of using the Emirates identification cards of other people.

The men were convicted of criminal complicity, fraud, and attempted fraud after using the IDs for encashing cheques.

They will also be deported after serving their imprisonment.

The three African men reportedly talked to their victims to transfer to one of them according to a report from the Khaleej Times.

One of them was arrested by the Dubai Police after trying to encash money using a different Emirates ID.

The man confessed that he received the ID from his accomplice and was assured to receive one percent for every cheque he can encash.

The suspect said that he had been able to encash in three transactions amounting to Dh350,000.00.

“The bank employee called the police as she suspected that the ID card he presented was not his own. We arrested him and we seized the cheque and the ID card,” a police official told the court.

The trio also tried to scam money from an Arab man demanding him to pay rent of Dh75,000. They were exposed before they were able to get the money.

Two of the suspects were arrested while the other one is a fugitive.

The incident started last February. The defendants have filed their appeal on the court’s decision.