PH recalls envoy to Brazil following alleged mistreatment of Filipina household helper

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

Screengrab from Globo News video footage.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has recalled Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro to explain her side regarding reports and footage that shows Mauro allegedly hurting her own household helper.

Video footage from Brazil’s News Agency ‘Globo News’ shows Amb. Mauro mistreating, hitting, and berating the maid, who happens to be a Filipino as well.

“The DFA is reaching out to her to ensure her well-being and cooperation in the investigation,” said the DFA in a statement.

The Filipina household helper left Brazil last October 21 and has arrived in the Philippines. DFA states that they will coordinate with the household helper for investigation purposes.

Amb. Mauro was appointed as the Philippine Ambassador to Brazil last February 2018.

Watch the report here:

