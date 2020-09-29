Latest News

Batanes no longer COVID-19 free, records first case from LSI

Batanes is no longer free from the coronavirus, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

The first COVID-19 case came from a locally stranded individual (LSI) who was brought by the Philippine Airforce last September 22 to the province.

“The patient is currently with no symptoms, however for precautionary measure, the patient is under strict isolation at the Batanes Resort and being strictly observed and managed,” the statement said.

All identified closed contacts of the patients and other LSIs under quarantine are being strictly monitored.

The province said they will provide more details on the development of the first COVID-19 case.

Residents are urged to practice minimum health standards like wearing masks, face shields, and physical distancing.

Last August, photos showing people swimming at the beach, kids playing on the street and listening to the radio and enjoying a COVID-free life went viral.

Batanes governor Marilou Cayco admitted the province’s far-flung location played a part in containing the entry of the virus back then.

Lockdowns were also implemented early and the LGU monitored the outbreak in China to prevent the virus from entering Batanes.

