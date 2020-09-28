Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two women arrested in Dubai for posting video of policeman on social media

Staff Report 9 hours ago

Authorities have arrested two women who were traced to have posted a video on social media of a policeman while he was on duty.

In the video, the cop was seen interrogating a man for an alleged assault. The man was seen resisting the arrest.

RELATED STORY: DFA warns OFWs: ‘Be careful with your social media posts’

Under the UAE law, taking videos and photos and posting it on social media without permission is punishable by law.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police stated that the two women violated the privacy of the policeman while on duty.

READ ON: OFW jailed for posting unauthorized video on social media

Article 21 states that the women may face fines of not less than AED150,000 and/or imprisonment of a minimum of six months.

Authorities remind the public not to take photos and/or videos of other people without their consent. The public is also advised not to record videos or take photos of police officials when they conduct onsite operations.

