2 Dubai-bound Pinays arrested after posing as MIAA officers

Two Filipinas bound for the emirate of Dubai, UAE were arrested by airport authorities on Thursday after posing as employees of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to sidestep immigration procedures.

According to a report of GMA News, the two presented fake MIAA IDs to get past immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Their modus fell when they headed towards a wrong entrance not intended for MIAA officers, according to Atty. Ruel Dugayon, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-International Airport Division chief.

It turned out that an operation assistant at NAIA was working with the two Filipinas to dodge immigration processes and allow their illegal departure without proper documents.

The NAIA personnel was charged for human trafficking while the two Filipinas were filed with falsification of public documents.

The NBI urged OFWs to only trust legitimate employment agencies.