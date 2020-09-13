LIBRENG PABAHAY: RTA to provide free accommodation for 3,000 public bus drivers

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has endorsed a project to provide accommodation for 3,000 eligible public bus drivers in Dubai, according to RTA’s accommodation procedures.

The project aims to provide a sustainable and healthy living environment for bus drivers and at the same time contribute to the operational efficiency of public buses in the emirate.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi reopens 145 bus shelters

The residential project will be constructed under the direct supervision of the RTA, and according to the approved standards applicable in Dubai.

“RTA attaches utmost importance to providing a convenient and integrated environment for bus drivers through the provision of suitable accommodation fitted with social amenities. These residential quarters will be nearby the workplace of bus drives, which will give them more free time to rest, practise sports and go about their personal lives. It will also add to their happiness and professional performance and accordingly enhance their operational efficiency,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of Drivers Affairs, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi reopens 145 bus shelters

“RTA seeks to meet the residential needs of drivers by offering them more convenience, and a better social environment. The project will adopt the best possible solutions to the required facilities, healthcare and others. These facilities will be located at strategic sites nearby bus depots at Al Qusais, Al Khawaneej, Al Awir, and Al Rawiyya to ease drivers’ mobility between their accommodation and workplace,” he added.

“Out of its keenness to select the best residential buildings for drivers, RTA set several technical standards at par with the top global practices. Due consideration was given to providing the essential social facilities, playgrounds and sports equipment to encourage them to practise sport and maintain their medical fitness and add to their happiness. All-in-all, the provision of such a residential environment will encourage drivers to do better and contribution in providing safe and smooth transport for All,” concluded Al Meer.