Man allegedly stabs himself, leaves pool of blood in apartment building

5 hours ago

A man in Singapore has left a pool of blood in an apartment building on September 3 after allegedly slashing his own leg.
 
In a report by Shin Min Daily News, the man is believed to have stabbed himself after getting drunk, leaving a trail of blood measuring 40 meters on his way home.
 
A netizen also shared a clip of the bloodied footprints on Instagram, with the caption that read: “The man’s leg was almost ‘chopped’ off.” A neighbor also said he saw the man walking along the common corridor last night.
 
Meanwhile, the man’s friend called the police for help after he refused to be treated for his stab wound. He was brought to the hospital, with the authorities investigating the cause of the situation.
 

