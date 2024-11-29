Australia introduces ban on social media for kids under 16

Australia has introduced a social media ban for children under 16, aiming to protect minors from online risks.

The Social Media Minimum Age bill requires tech giants like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook’s Meta to prevent minors under 16 from logging in. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to AUD 49.5 million (around AED 116.7 million).

In January 2025, Australia will begin testing methods to enforce the social media ban, which is set to fully take effect a year later.

This new law allows Australia to be a global test case for enforcing social media age restrictions, addressing concerns about the platforms’ mental health effects on young people.

If implemented, the Australian government will be an example to other countries that said they plan to legislate an age restriction on social media. Similar laws have already been enacted in France and some US states, requiring guardian permission for minors.

A Meta spokesperson stated that Facebook respects the law but described the decision as “rushed,” citing insufficient time to review the evidence thoroughly.

TikTok and X have yet to comment on the matter.