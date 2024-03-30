GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PAGASA clarifies solar eclipse not visible in PH; UAE residents expect partial dimming on April 8

Justin Aguilar 1 hour ago

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has clarified that the total solar eclipse expected on April 8, 2024, will not be visible in the Philippines. PAGASA dismissed rumors of a three-day darkness as false and lacking scientific evidence.

While the eclipse will not be seen in the Philippines, it will occur over the Pacific Ocean and parts of North America. This means that only people in the US, Mexico, and Canada can view the total eclipse.

Photo courtesy: NASA
Photo courtesy: NASA

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), residents can anticipate a partial solar eclipse on April 8. Although the UAE won’t experience a total eclipse, there will be a partial dimming of the Sun. The eclipse will begin at sunrise, with the peak dimming expected around 7:45 a.m. UAE time.

NASA explains that a total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the Sun’s face. While this won’t occur in the UAE, residents are reminded to use appropriate eye protection when observing the event.

Looking ahead, UAE residents may expect more celestial events, including another partial solar eclipse on August 2, 2027, and a total lunar eclipse on July 27, 2029.

Furthermore, two further complete lunar eclipses are scheduled for July 27, 2029 and November 19, 2034, which will be visible from anywhere in the UAE where the Moon is above the horizon.

The next completely visible total solar eclipse from the UAE is scheduled for March 20, 2034.

