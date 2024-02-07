GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE expresses condolences over Chile’s deadliest wildfires

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: AP

The UAE expressed its sincerest condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Chile over its deadliest wildfire ever recorded.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that the government expresses its sincere condolences to the people of Chile as well as to the families of the victims. The UAE also wishes for a speedy recovery for all who were injured by the wildfires.

According to the United Nations disaster agency, the wildfire is the most catastrophic on record, with more than 160 blazes after days of burning. 

President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday, February 6, said that it was the country’s “biggest tragedy” since its deadly 8.8 magnitude earthquake, which killed hundreds in 2010.

“The inhabitants of Viña del Mar, of Quilpué, of Villa Alemana, have gone through and are experiencing a situation that has been tremendously catastrophic, exceptional, unprecedented and painful,” President Boric said.

Chilean authorities reported that the death toll has climbed up to 131, with over 300 people missing. The wildfire consumed thousands of homes and buildings in central and northern parts of the country. 

There have been no reports of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) caught in the wildfire as of writing.

