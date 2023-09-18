Five more Filipino casualties reported in Maui wildfire

The death toll among Filipinos in the massive wildfires in Maui, Hawaii has climbed to 19 according to the reports of local authorities on the island.

Forensic experts were able to identify the five casualties through DNA samples sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a GMA News report, the five new casualties are Leticia Constantino, 56, from Caoayan, Ilocos Sur; Raffy Imperial, 63, from Naga City, Camarines Sur; Bibiana Tomboc Lutrania, 58, from Pangasinan; Maurice Buen, also known as “Shadow,” from Ilocos; and Marilou Dias, 60, from Hinunangan, Southern Leyte.

The Philippine Consulate General Office in Honolulu said that they only have information on Lutrania who renewed her Philippine passport in 2015.

GMA News reported that at least 11 more Filipino and Filipino-American individuals are still missing, as confirmed by their relatives and friends.

The Maui Police Department (MPD) continues to urge the public to report any missing family members.