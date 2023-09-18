GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Five more Filipino casualties reported in Maui wildfire

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy: AFP

The death toll among Filipinos in the massive wildfires in Maui, Hawaii has climbed to 19 according to the reports of local authorities on the island.

Forensic experts were able to identify the five casualties through DNA samples sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a GMA News report, the five new casualties are Leticia Constantino, 56, from Caoayan, Ilocos Sur; Raffy Imperial, 63, from Naga City, Camarines Sur; Bibiana Tomboc Lutrania, 58, from Pangasinan; Maurice Buen, also known as “Shadow,” from Ilocos; and Marilou Dias, 60, from Hinunangan, Southern Leyte.

The Philippine Consulate General Office in Honolulu said that they only have information on Lutrania who renewed her Philippine passport in 2015.

GMA News reported that at least 11 more Filipino and Filipino-American individuals are still missing, as confirmed by their relatives and friends.

The Maui Police Department (MPD) continues to urge the public to report any missing family members.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T142237.804

Nine-year-old boy dies after swallowing pen cap

52 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T131055.020

‘Best before’ vs. ‘expiry’ date: Authority explains difference between food labels

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T113956.894

UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet’s birthday

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T110739.022

Dubai’s RTA announces 90% completion of cycling tracks at Al Khawaneej, Mushrif

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button