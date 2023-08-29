Parasitic worm found in woman’s brain in Australia

Australian doctors found a parasitic roundworm typically found in snakes from a woman’s brain.

The worm has been pulled “alive and wriggling” from the woman’s body according to the doctors on Tuesday.

Doctors performed an MRI scan on the woman when she began suffering memory lapses, noticing an “atypical lesion” at the front of her brain.

The 3-inch roundworm was called Ophidascaris robertsi, which researchers said was a common parasite in kangaroos and carpet pythons.

The worm however is not common to humans.

“This is the first-ever human case of Ophidascaris to be described in the world,” said infectious disease expert Sanjaya Senanayake in an AFP report.

“To our knowledge, this is also the first case to involve the brain of any mammalian species, human or otherwise,” the doctor said.

The parasitic worm was identified through DNA testing.

“It is never easy or desirable to be the first patient in the world for anything,” Senanayake said.

“I can’t state enough our admiration for this woman, who has shown patience and courage through this process,” Senanayake added.