French daredevil known for skyscraper stunts dies after falling from 68th floor

A French man known for doing extreme stunts in skyscrapers has died after falling from the 68th floor of a building in Hong Kong on Thursday, July 27.

According to the South China Morning Post, Remi Lucidi, 30, known online as Remi Enigma, was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex when he fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hong Kong officials told the local media that Lucidi arrived at the building around 6PM and told the security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor. A security officer attempted to stop Lucidi after learning that the alleged friend was not in any way acquainted with Lucidi. However, the stuntman had already entered an elevator.

Lucidi was later captured by security cameras arriving on the 49th floor and then again taking the stairs up to the top of the building.

Those who were trying to stop Lucidi said that they found the hatch leading to the roof open, but he was nowhere in sight.

Authorities reported that the stuntman was last spotted at around 7:30PM, where he was knocking on the window of a penthouse at the tower. A domestic help inside the apartment saw him at the window and called the police for help.

A source of South China Morning Post said that Lucidi could have been trapped outside the skyscraper while climbing it and was seeking help before accidentally falling.

Lucidi’s sports camera were later found by the police, which contained the death-defying videos of his stunts. They have yet to issue an official cause of death.

According to Gurjit Kaur, hoste owner, said that Lucidi seemed to be a “friendly and humble guy.”

The daredevil’s last post on Instagram shows a photo of Hong Kong’s skyscrapers, which he captioned with a simple “Hong Kong ♥️”

Lucidi has traveled around the world to capture the skyline of various cities from a high point of view, as well as perform nerve-wracking stunts, including walking at the edge of tall buildings. In March this year, he uploaded a photo where he is seen atop a building in Dubai, UAE.

In one of his posts, he explained why he is fond of “rooftopping” saying, “I started to travel over the world to get more adrenaline to find a better way to enjoy life and I found her.”