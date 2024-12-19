Dunkin’ opens new flagship store in Abu Dhabi; unveils holiday offers

Dunkin’ UAE has opened its newest flagship store in Abu Dhabi, located on Electra Street, bringing its iconic brand and wide range of products closer to residents and visitors in the capital.

With its signature donuts, premium coffees, and festive offerings, this new store promises to be the go-to destination for anyone looking to enjoy high-quality treats and beverages.

The new location offers the complete Dunkin’ experience, with freshly made donuts and beverages prepared with the finest ingredients. True to Dunkin’s mission to spread happiness daily, the store creates a welcoming space for people to enjoy their favorite treats in comfort.

This spacious, stylish location is perfect for any occasion, with Instagram-worthy corners around every turn. Whether you’re working, studying, or simply hanging out with friends, the store offers the ideal atmosphere. Thoughtfully equipped with mobile chargers, it ensures that customers stay connected while enjoying Dunkin’s signature offerings and festive drinks — making it a convenient spot for all.

In celebration of the festive season, Dunkin’ introduces its limited-time Festive Collection, featuring holiday-themed donuts and beverages. This special collection includes seasonal delights inspired by classic holiday icons like gingerbread, snowmen, and festive éclairs — a perfect way to embrace the holiday spirit.

The Festive Collection is now available in-store and via delivery, with a Box of 6 priced at AED 39 and a Box of 12 at AED 59. Whether you’re craving a classic Dunkin’ treat or a holiday-themed indulgence, Dunkin’ has something for everyone this winter.

Make sure to visit the new Electra Street location to enjoy these festive offerings while they last. Celebrate the season with Dunkin’ and make your winter celebrations even sweeter!