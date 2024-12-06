FoodTFT Reach

Angel All-Purpose Creamer: The secret to perfect holiday feasts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

The holiday season is here, and kitchens all over the world are buzzing with excitement for the most festive meals of the year!

For Filipino families, nothing beats the celebration of Christmas, especially the much-anticipated Noche Buena—the traditional Christmas Eve feast that brings loved ones together. This year, one ingredient is making waves as a must-have for crafting unforgettable holiday dishes: the new Angel All-Purpose Creamer 250ml.

A game-changer for holiday cooking due to its affordable price yet consistent quality, Angel All-Purpose Creamer has quickly become a favorite both for home cooks and food enthusiasts.

Its versatility makes it the perfect addition to both sweet and savory Noche Buena classics, ensuring every dish is as indulgent as the season deserves.

From irresistible desserts like Mango Graham Cakes and the timeless buko pandan to savory classics such as creamy pasta sauces and hearty soups, this creamer is the secret to elevating your holiday recipes.

What sets Angel All-Purpose Creamer apart is its smooth, velvety texture and balanced flavor, made possible by its creamy buttermilk base. Ideal for both sweet and savory dishes, it ensures consistent results, making it a trusted ally in the kitchen. The convenient 250ml packaging is perfect for preparing just the right amount, reducing waste while still delivering premium quality.

As the UAE embraces the spirit of togetherness, Angel All-Purpose Creamer offers an easy way to add a special touch to every meal.

Brought to you by Shankar Trading Company (STC), it is now available at leading supermarkets across the country, ready to become a staple in every kitchen, most especially with the upcoming Christmas.

This holiday season, make your dishes heavenly with Angel All-Purpose Creamer. Create delicious memories that your loved ones will cherish for years to come.

shankar page 0001
Scan to know more about Shankar Trading Company

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Garmin

Garmin Fitness Festival finishes strong; Filipinos show up with unmatched energy

1 hour ago
collage 4

Basketball tournament unites GCC teams in Bahrain

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 12 06 at 4.08.41 PM

Best time to buy jewellery and invest in gold is here! Win AED 1.5 million in Gold when you buy jewellery this DSF

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 12 06 at 2.22.12 PM

McDonald’s UAE adds Family Fun Dash to Abu Dhabi’s MOTN Festival

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button