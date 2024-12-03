Magnolia Ice Cream: A scoop of Philippine flavors

For generations, Magnolia Ice Cream has been a source of joy and nostalgia for Filipinos of all ages.

Whether it’s a birthday celebration, a holiday gathering, or simply satisfying a craving for something sweet, Magnolia ice cream has always been a staple on the table.

Known for its rich flavors inspired by the Philippines’ vibrant culture, Magnolia has earned its place as one of the country’s most beloved ice cream brands.

Every scoop captures the distinct flavors that can be locally sourced from the Philippines—from the sweet, earthy taste of Ube, the tropical sweetness of Mango, the chewy indulgence of Macapuno, or the salty-sweet surprise of Cheese— with each ready to tickle the sweet tooth of every Filipino.

Now, it won’t be difficult for you to think of what dessert should be served during celebrations.

Thanks to Shankar Trading Company (STC), the official distributor of Magnolia Filipino Ice Cream, these iconic flavors are now reaching Filipino communities and ice cream lovers in the United Arab Emirates.

STC’s commitment to bringing the best of Magnolia to a global audience ensures that Filipinos abroad can always enjoy a taste of home.

Magnolia has stood the test of time and quality since its launch in 1925 under the banner of San Miguel Corporation. From its early days as a humble treat to becoming a staple in Filipino households, Magnolia has continuously innovated while staying true to its roots—expanding its lineup to include ice cream cakes, mini cups, and fun novelties that delight both kids and adults.

And with the holiday season just around the corner, there’s no better reason to treat yourself and your loved ones to Magnolia Ice Cream—it’s the perfect way to add a little sweetness to your celebrations.

Magnolia Filipino Ice Cream is available at all leading supermarkets in the UAE, exclusively distributed by STC. Find Magnolia Ice Cream near you and take a scoop of the Philippines wherever you go.