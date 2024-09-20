UFC Tomato Sauce Guisado: The perfect back-to-school recipe companion

Aside from gearing up for the holidays, September also means getting ready for back-to-school, making it the ideal time to plan healthy, tasty baon for kids.

As parents face the fun challenge of packing their kids’ lunches, finding the right balance between health and taste while keeping things quick and easy, is key to keeping each baon nutritious and exciting.

In the latest episode of “Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia,” host Romer Tesado is joined by Gretchen Grace Gordillo, a Dubai-based content creator and an OFW mom, to simplify meal prep for the school season.

Gretchen reveals her secret ingredient—UFC Tomato Sauce Guisado—for making a delectable and easy Chicken Afritada, a favorite among her three kids.

“Naging paborito ko ‘tong lutuin sa mga kids ko dahil meron ditong kumpletong vegetables na taalaga namang magbibigay sustansiya sa kanila,” Gretchen, an OFW for 8 years, said.

For the dish, they prepared 3 pounds of chicken cut into serving pieces, cubed 2 pieces of potato, 2 pieces of sliced carrots, 3 pieces of sliced hotdog, ½ cup of drained green peas, 3 pieces of bay leaves, 3 tablespoons cooking oil, 1 piece of minced red onion, 2 cloves of minced garlic, ½ teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon of salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper, and two pouches of UFC Tomato Sauce Guisado.

They started by sautéing the onion and garlic, then added the chicken until golden brown. The UFC Tomato Sauce Guisado was added next, bringing a perfect blend of sweet and sour flavors.

“No need to put a lot of onions and garlic kasi infused na ‘yung sauce with these,” Gretchen shared.

Once the UFC Tomato Sauce Guisado was added, they poured in some water and let it simmer for a few minutes. Once it started simmering, they added 3 bay leaves and allowed it to boil for 20 minutes.

Continuing their masarap at masayang kwentuhan, Gretchen, a former actress back in the Philippines, shared she missed acting after five years of being an OFW, the reason why she pursued content creation.

“Mayroon din akong mga magazine, shows sa mall, endorsements, which is ibang iba ngayon sa buhay ko… siyempre as we face motherhood nag-iiba na siyempre hindi lang ‘yung itsura, kundi pati priorities,” she said.

Despite the significant career changes, Romer commended Gretchen’s content, noting that it inspires fellow OFWs, especially mothers, as she showcases her daily life in Dubai—including her various food experiences!

Returning to the recipe, they added the sliced hotdog, carrots, and potatoes and cooked for another 8 to 10 minutes until the vegetables were tender. Then, they stirred in ½ cup of drained green peas and cooked for an additional 2 minutes.

After all the ingredients have been added, it’s time to season the dish with sugar, salt, and black pepper.

As they taste the dish, Romer can’t help but react with delight: “Grabe ang sarap ng chicken afritada mo, ‘yung onion tsaka ‘yung bawang lasang-lasa ko. Dahil sa UFC ‘yan for sure.”

However, Gretchen emphasized that this home-cooked meal is not only ideal for kids’ baon but also makes a fantastic and hearty meal to enjoy at home.

“Siyempre hindi lang ‘yan pambaon kundi pati sa bahay, ulam din namin ‘yan,” she added.

With NutriAsia, back-to-school mealtime has never been easier or healthier! You can now effortlessly recreate simple yet nutritious recipes ideal for busy school days, ensuring your kids and the whole family enjoy delicious and balanced meals.