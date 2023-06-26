FoodNewsTFT News

Make your holiday weekend extra special with NutriAsia’s Beef Caldereta

Do you miss the taste of home-cooked meals but don’t have the time to prepare your favorite Filipino dishes from scratch? Worry not, because Nutri-Asia’s products are here to save the day!

UFC Ready Recipes Caldereta Sauce is the perfect solution for busy individuals who want to enjoy delicious home-cooked meals without the hassle. With this sauce, you can easily cook a hearty Caldereta. Simply  add your preferred meat, vegetables, and NutriAsia’s products – UFC Ready Recipes Caldereta Sauce, Silver Swan Cane Vinegar, and Silver Swan Soy Sauce in a pot, let it simmer until cooked to perfection. It’s that easy!

UFC Ready Recipes Caldereta Sauce is made with high-quality ingredients and flavors, giving you an authentic taste of home in every bite. Whether you’re craving the savory rich flavors of beef caldereta or the comforting warmth of chicken caldereta, UFC has got you covered.

With the Eid Al Adha Holiday in the UAE, everyone is already planning their vacation during the long weekend. And what better way to enjoy the break with family and friends than sharing a delicious meal during this special occasion? NutriAsia’s beef caldereta is perfect, whether it’s for potluck or a cozy night with loved ones. With its bold and flavorful taste, it’s sure to spice your gatherings and impress everyone’s taste buds.

So why spend hours in the kitchen when you can always celebrate and enjoy the taste of home with UFC Ready Recipes Caldereta Sauce. Try it and experience its convenience and deliciousness!

NutriAsia’s UFC Ready Recipes Caldereta Sauce is widely available in supermarkets across the UAE, ensuring that you will never run out of the ingredients to cook your favorite dish.

And with NutriAsia’s wide array of products, you can always satisfy your cravings anytime and anywhere.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

