From Crew Trainer to Director: OFW Zaldy’s inspiring McDonald’s UAE journey

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) continue to inspire their fellow ‘kababayans’ with their courage to pack a single suitcase, journey into the unknown, and take risks—all in the hope of providing a better life for their families. One such story is that of OFW Zaldy, who began as a young crew trainer at 19. He moved to the Middle East in 1994, determined to work his way up the career ladder.

When Zaldy joined McDonald’s UAE, he became part of its pioneer team, and both the company’s growth and his own personal journey remain unforgettable to him. He started managing several stores from 1997 to 2003, and in 2004, he transitioned to the Training Department where he became a Training Coordinator in 2004.

“In 2009, I moved laterally to Supply Chain and QA, and by 2022, I was honored to step into the role of Supply Chain and QA Director,” Zaldy said.

Challenges of being abroad

Although Zaldy had strong determination, living abroad somehow pinched him with a little bit of sadness.

“Homesickness was my biggest challenge, especially with limited communication options at the time,” Zaldy wrote, describing his experience as a young Crew Trainer. “Writing letters and waiting months for replies required patience and resilience.”

To combat homesickness, Zaldy decided to stay focused on his career by reading and learning more about McDonald’s UAE as well as honing his skills. “I spent time reading and learning more about McDonald’s UAE and building my skills, which helped me grow in the company,” Zaldy said. “I also taught myself to play the guitar, giving me a creative outlet and helping me stay positive and motivated while being far from my loved ones.”

Filipino values as OFW

Growing up Filipino gave Zaldy a unique edge, instilling in him “a strong sense of responsibility, resilience, and a deep appreciation for hard work,” values deeply rooted in many Filipino households. Before moving to the UAE, Zaldy was a working student, juggling both work and studies—a challenging experience that shaped his character. “I learned to take ownership of my tasks, treating every role as if it were my own, which became an invaluable trait in my career,” Zaldy said.

Zaldy’s accomplishments

As a member of McDonald’s UAE’s pioneering team, Zaldy not only witnessed the company’s incredible growth in the Middle East but also experienced remarkable personal growth along the way.

“From opening the first restaurant in Dubai to the second in Abu Dhabi, and growing to over 200 restaurants across all seven emirates, I’ve witnessed McDonald’s UAE’s remarkable evolution within the community,” Zaldy said. “It’s an amazing feeling to contribute to something so impactful, built on teamwork and dedication.”

Zaldy expressed his gratitude to McDonald’s UAE for believing in him and providing an exceptional platform for learning, growth, and career advancement, supporting him every step of the way. “The company’s focus on training, mentorship, and career development has been a constant source of motivation, empowering me to aim higher and overcome challenges,” Zaldy said.

A testament to Filipino excellence

To this date, Zaldy believes that McDonald’s UAE continues to contribute to the growth and success of the Filipino community in the UAE.

“Many Filipinos, including myself, have advanced their careers within McDonald’s UAE, moving from entry-level roles to leadership positions – a testament to the company’s commitment to uplifting talent,” Zaldy said.

“By offering countless opportunities to showcase their skills, grow professionally, and achieve financial stability, McDonald’s UAE empowers many Filipinos to support their families back home,” he added.