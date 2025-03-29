Eid Al-Fitr holidays ahead: Last-minute ideas for the long weekend

Eid Al-Fitr is just around the corner, giving many OFWs in the UAE a well-deserved break. It’s the perfect time to relax, celebrate, and reconnect with loved ones. But if you haven’t planned anything yet—don’t stress! You can still enjoy the holiday without the hassle of bookings or expensive trips.

Marking the end of Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr is one of the UAE’s most awaited holidays. This year, both public and private sector employees will have at least three days off, from March 31 to April 1. If Ramadan extends to 30 days, the break could stretch to four days, depending on the official moon sighting.

While some have planned vacations, others prefer to go spontaneous and explore what the UAE has to offer. If you’re looking for easy and affordable ways to spend Eid, we’ve got you covered!

Stay active and fit for free!

If there’s one thing to love about the UAE, it’s how the country makes it easy for everyone to enjoy the outdoors—whether it’s staying active or simply spending time with family and friends, all without spending a dirham.

Even in the middle of the city, beaches, cultural sites, and parks are just a short trip away, ready to be explored.

Been sitting too long or glued to your screen? Get up and move! Take a city walk along Dubai Creek to soak in the charm of old and new Dubai, or head to The Walk at JBR, where palm-lined streets and stunning seaside views make for the perfect sunset stroll. Step outside, clear your mind, and make the most of this holiday!

For those looking to stay active, the UAE has free outdoor fitness areas in parks like Al Ittihad Park and Al Barsha Pond Park in Dubai, or The Corniche and Hudayriyat Island Sports Park in Abu Dhabi. With clean, high-quality workout stations, jogging tracks, and cycling paths, these spaces make it easy to move, sweat, and feel great!

Good times, great food

For a more casual celebration, fire up the barbecue and enjoy a picnic with family and friends. With little to no entrance fees, parks like Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Park, and Mushrif National Park are ideal spots to savor traditional Filipino dishes while soaking in the joy of Eid. No fancy plans needed—just good food and great company!

Rashid, a Filipino-Muslim, shared that he and his family don’t always make plans in advance for Eid. “Minsan, aalis na lang bigla,” he said, emphasizing the spontaneity of their celebrations. Their Eid traditions often include sharing meals, gathering with family, and praying together.

Like many Filipino households, their get-togethers feel much like a traditional potluck, where everyone contributes a dish, and one family takes on the role of host. “Usually, kami ang nagho-host ng dinner,” Rashid shared. While traveling isn’t always an option, especially with a child, he believes being surrounded by loved ones and celebrating with good food at home is more than enough to make Eid special.

Unwind by the shore

For beach lovers, the UAE’s public beaches offer the perfect escape—swim, enjoy the breeze, or take a sunset stroll for a relaxing day by the sea.

For Nailia Dipatuan, an OFW in Abu Dhabi, Eid is a rare chance for a long-awaited family outing. “Since we have different work schedules, we barely get time to bond, so we’re making the most of this holiday. We’re heading to the beach with my sister’s family, buying new abayas, and getting henna,” she shares.

A beach trip has been on their plans for a while, but conflicting schedules always got in the way. “This time, we can finally go and reminisce about how we used to celebrate Eid in the Philippines with family by the sea,” says Dipatuan, who hails from Sultan Kudarat, a province known for its beautiful beaches.

Beyond the celebration, Eid holds deep spiritual meaning for her. “It’s a time to gather with family, friends, and the community, but more importantly, it’s about gratitude—thanking Allah for guiding us through Ramadan,” she adds.

Shop smart and save big

Eid is all about generosity, and gift-giving is a big part of the celebration. If you’re looking to treat yourself or grab last-minute presents, the UAE’s Eid sales are the perfect chance to score great deals.

Malls and souks are offering massive discounts on fashion, electronics, and home essentials—perfect for picking up pasalubong or filling up balikbayan boxes.

Prefer to shop online? The Great Online Sale is back from March 27 to 30, with discounts of up to 95% on a wide range of products. Even theme parks and attractions are joining in with special Eid promos, making it a great time to shop, save, and enjoy the holiday!

Make the most of your holiday

While many plan to travel, top destinations will be packed this holiday. Why not embrace spontaneity, skip the crowds, and explore hidden gems nearby?

Whether it’s a surprise food trip, an unplanned road adventure, or a quiet retreat with loved ones, the best moments often come from simple joys. Celebrate smart, make memories on a whim, and enjoy Eid without overspending. Eid Mubarak!