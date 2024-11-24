Paskong OFW sa UAE

For many Filipinos, Christmas is more than just a holiday—it’s the most anticipated time of the year. It’s a season for reconnecting with loved ones, exchanging gifts, and taking a break from the daily grind.

But for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), this season can be bittersweet. The holidays, meant for family togetherness, often bring a longing for home. Being miles away, missing out on these special moments is one of the biggest sacrifices they have to endure.

Yet, the Filipino spirit shines through. In the UAE, many OFWs who cannot celebrate at home during the holidays find ways to keep the magic of Christmas alive.

Working through the holidays

Unlike in the Philippines, Christmas is not a public holiday in the UAE. Many OFWs still head to work as usual, as Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year. But that doesn’t stop them from making the day special.

In a Tanong ng Bayan post, one TFT reader shared her plans for the holiday: “Christmas Eve with friends, then Christmas Day with my boss’ family. So kahit papaano, masaya pa rin ang Pasko. Siyempre, nandiyan na rin ‘yung video call with family back home.”

For another OFW, a simple celebration is enough as long as her family stays healthy and safe.

Making it special

Meanwhile, many OFWs have started their celebrations by planning Christmas parties, decorating their homes, and exchanging gifts with friends.

For Spencer Ongkingco, celebrating Christmas in Dubai became meaningful when he found a “family” among friends.

“Our celebrations are simple yet meaningful — we’d often gather at someone’s place or head to festive spots […] We’d then enjoy some good food, share a few drinks, and have tons of laughs,” Ongkingco said.

They kick off the Ber months with their annual “Secret Santa,” featuring fun and crazy themes each month, and top it off by exchanging gifts in December—the highlight of their holiday celebrations. This year, their group is adding a new twist by planning to celebrate in Georgia, where they can experience a White Christmas, Ongkingco said.

With over 200 nationalities, one good thing about the UAE is that it embraces diverse cultures and traditions, including the Christmas season. Come December, almost every corner offers various holiday experiences.

Looking for insta-worthy spots? UAE malls feature towering Christmas trees and twinkling lights this holiday. If you’re into festive markets, then try visiting Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market and Winter District at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, which will once again offer shopping, dining, and all things Christmas starting next month.

Good food with good friends

For many OFWs, a lot of factors make it difficult to return home for Christmas, including work commitments and financial constraints, but these don’t stop them from recreating the warmth of home in the UAE.

Rizalyn Cipres, who has worked in the UAE for over 23 years, has celebrated Christmas in the Philippines with her family only twice, moments she treasures deeply. Instead, she marks the season with her roommates, a close-knit group of 33 people, through traditional parties and Noche Buena feasts.

“I love to cook special dishes like humba and bulalo, adding the sweetest desserts like buko pandan and leche flan for my roommates and friends. During Christmas season celebrations, I always set aside a budget for the food to share with others,” Cipres said.

Potluck during Noche Buena has been a staple for OFWs,with favorites like lumpiang shanghai, pancit, and Filipino-style spaghetti. But if cooking isn’t on the cards, finding these delicious dishes is easy at UAE’s night markets.

Dubai’s DSF Al Rigga night market returns this year, featuring live entertainment and nearly 80 percent Filipino food and products. If you’re in the capital city, try Abu Dhabi’s night markets, including the one in Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, which serves up everything from Filipino street food to Christmas treats like bibingka and puto bumbong.

9 days to Christmas

Nine days leading to Christmas, many OFWs make it a point to attend Simbang Gabi, embracing not only the spiritual essence of the season but also the sense of community.

Attending the Dawn Masses has become part of Jonathan Quiambao’s Christmas celebrations, a tradition of faith and preparation for Jesus’ arrival. He joins the community at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai for the service.

“Ang nagmomotivate sa akin na magpatuloy sa pagdalo sa Simbang Gabi ay ang taimtim na pananampalataya at ang pakiramdam ng pagiging malapit kay Hesus sa bawat misa,” Quiambao said, adding that the tradition helps in uniting the Filipino community.

Bro. Rommel Pangilinan, the Social Media Director of Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi, told The Filipino Times that this year’s Simbang Gabi has been scheduled from December 15 to 23 at 8 PM in St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, expecting around 10,000-12,000 attendees. St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai will also hold the dawn masses on the same dates.

While many OFWs dream of celebrating the holidays back home in the Philippines, those in the UAE continue to embrace the true essence of Christmas in their own special ways.

Whether it’s through shared meals, hosting parties, or expression of faith, the key is enjoying the season with fellow Filipinos. After all, OFWs truly deserve to feel the joy and warmth of Christmas for all their hard work.