MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT! Pre-enrollment period for overseas online voting begins

As the 2025 Midterm Elections approach, Filipinos are once again being reminded of how a single vote holds the power to spark change and drive progress. This holds true not just for those in the Philippines, but also for the millions of Filipinos working abroad.

Now, voting is about to get even easier. In a groundbreaking move, the Philippine government rolls out the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) for the 2025 elections. This new system will enable Filipinos outside the country to cast their votes online during the designated 30-day voting period, which will run from April 13 to May 12, 2025.

This initiative marks a major shift in the way overseas voting is conducted, replacing the traditional voting methods with a more accessible digital platform.

With the pre-enrollment period set to begin, Filipinos overseas are encouraged to take the next step in securing their right to vote.

Pre-enrollment period announced

Although overseas voter registration ended on September 30, 2024, registered voters still need to complete an additional step to be eligible for online voting. This process, known as pre-voting enrollment, is mandatory for all registered overseas voters who wish to cast their ballots online.

Only those who successfully pre-enroll will be able to vote for senators and party-list representatives in the upcoming elections via online.

The pre-enrollment period for overseas online voting will begin on March 20 and will run until May 7, 2025.

To verify your eligibility, you may check if your name appears on the Certified List of Overseas Voters, which can be accessed through the Commission on Elections’ (COMELEC) official website.

According to the latest data from July 2003 to December 2024, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has recorded 123,502 land-based voters, while the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has 65,894 registered voters.

How to pre-enroll?

Filipinos in the UAE can complete their pre-enrollment process through an official link that will be released by the COMELEC starting on March 20, which will also be shared by The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai once it becomes available.

During the pre-enrollment process, voters must provide an active email address and phone number, which will be used to receive a One-Time Password (OTP) for verification. A valid Philippine passport is also required to complete the pre-enrollment process.

Casting your vote: online and on-site options

The transition to the OVCS is expected to make the voting process more convenient and accessible for overseas Filipinos. Once the election period begins, registered voters will be able to cast their votes using mobile phones, laptops, desktops, or tablets. This means that OFWs can participate in the elections from anywhere, without the need to visit polling stations.

For voters who require assistance, such as senior citizens, pregnant women, or those who have difficulty reading and writing, OVCS kiosks will be available at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. These kiosks will be open throughout the 30-day overseas voting period to ensure that all eligible voters can exercise their right to vote.

Your vote, your voice

Every election presents an opportunity for Filipinos to shape the future of their country. With the introduction of online voting, overseas Filipinos now have a more convenient way to take part in this democratic process. Whether at home, at work, or on the go, just ensure you have a stable internet connection, OFWs can now cast their votes with just a few clicks.

As the pre-enrollment period begins, overseas Filipinos are encouraged to take this important step to ensure their participation in the upcoming elections. By pre-enrolling now, they can guarantee that their voices are heard and that their votes will count in shaping the nation’s future.