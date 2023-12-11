From customizing shirts to creating stunning murals: The colorful journey of a Filipina artist in the UAE

Ella Orencillo, a Filipina artist based in Dubai, continues to make a name for herself in the UAE’s art scene, working with big brands and being tapped into creating stunning murals in a world-renowned racing event. In an interview with The Filipino Times, she shared how her talent paved the way to open up her own business in the UAE.

Ella started her journey as an airbrush artist in the Philippines way back in 1999. Reflecting on her first-ever project, which is customizing an MTV shirt, she admitted that it wasn’t her best work.

Over the years, she has honed her skills and was eventually hired to work in the UAE as an artist and muralist. During the recession in 2009, she quit her job and took on several 9 to 5 positions. Driven by her innate artistic passion, she couldn’t resist the urge to return to her true calling, becoming a full-time artist.

Since 2017, Ella has collaborated with major brands such as Level Shoes, Dior Beauty, Hermes, Cartier, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Balenciaga, Chanel, Harvey Nichols Dubai, Bloomingdales Dubai, L’Occitane, Clinique Middle East, Jashanmal, Yas Marina Circuit, and Birkenstock, among others.

“Sometimes, I am still in awe of how I get to have a job doing what I love to do. And being trusted by huge brands is really an honor. I always make sure to maintain a certain level of professionalism with everything that I do. That way they know that I am worthy of the trust they have given me,” Ella stated.

During the recently concluded Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix held in Yas Marina Circuit, Ella had the golden opportunity to showcase her mural for the international event, where thousands of participants and guests gathered to witness the thrilling races.

“I have had the privilege of working with F1 at Yas Marina Circuit. This marks my third year with them. In the initial year, they commissioned me to create a mural at the South Oasis, which still stands. This year, they approached me once more to design another mural for the West Oasis,” Ella shared.

As the only Filipina artist invited to paint her mural, she feels immense joy and pride in creating something that celebrates the event, and to leave a permanent mark for everyone to see, including Filipinos in the country.

“Leaving a mark in Yas Marina Circuit is indeed an honor as it is being seen by a lot of people. At the same time, I feel elated knowing they are always happy with the turnout of the artwork,” she expressed.

“You see a lot of our fellow Filipinos working during the F1 Race at Yas Marina Circuit, and witnessing their pride when they know that a Filipino created a mural for the F1 Race makes me happy,” she added.

With numerous projects that have brought recognition both locally and internationally, she realized that she could turn her passion into a business. In 2019, she established her own company, “Craftology by Ella Orencillo,” where she customizes items for famous brands.

“Growing a business while doing what I am so passionate about is very fulfilling. It has its challenges at times, but most of the time it’s fun. Sometimes, I don’t realize at all that I am actually running a business, because every work and every site is a playground where I get to do what I love to do,” Ella said.

Making her mark in the country’s art scene, it forged a path for her to be granted a Golden Visa by the UAE government, with an accreditation from Dubai Culture for her contribution to arts.

“I have had the opportunity to work with different projects and brands, started bagging awards for competitions, and getting recognized for my work. I think that was what paved the way for me to obtain a golden visa — my contribution to the local art scene,” she expressed.

For Ella, every art piece serves as her training ground to further enhance her skills. With countless opportunities awaiting her, she is dedicated to doing her best as she makes the world her own canvas.

Her advice to aspiring artists, especially Filipinos in the UAE, is a profound reminder: “Just continue doing what you love to do and pour your heart and soul into it. Don’t paint or do art thinking about getting awards, do it because you love to. Work on making yourself better in your craft every day without putting too much pressure on yourself.”