United Cebuanos Cup 2023 and Sinulog Festival 2024

United Cebuanos Cup – 2023 – in collaboration with Sugbuanon FZC a One Day League Basketball Tournament. 10 teams will be fighting for the title. The tournament will be played at NIMS Dubai, 68PW+XRP Next to National Charity School Rebat St – Garhoud – Dubai, November 5, 2023, starts at 8 am in the morning

There’s also an exciting opening number where everybody can join. As United Cebuanos prepared a Zumba Dance while the players are warming up for the intense battle of the game on that day.

On the other side, there will be a flea market where you can sell a second hand & handcraft items. Guidelines has been posted in United Cebuanos Facebook Page and Sugbuanon FZC. Lots of fun and exciting activities to look forward for.

In addition United Cebuanos Team are very much excited this year in which – The Grandest Festival in the Philippines – The Sinulog Festival will finally push through this 2024 – Experience the vibrant and fun-filled Sinulog Festival here in UAE to find out more information about all their calendar of events you may visit Sugbuanon FZC and Sinulog sa UAE page

