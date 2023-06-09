Dream Pathway makes Canadian dream a reality for couple through Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program

Alvin and Sharmie, a determined couple from the Philippines, have achieved their lifelong dream of immigrating to Canada with the invaluable assistance of Dream Pathway International. Their successful journey through the Atlantic Immigration Pilot (AIP) program stands as an inspiring example of perseverance and the guidance provided by a trusted immigration consultancy.

Alvin expressed their elation, stating, “We are thrilled that our long-awaited application has been granted. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Sharmie echoed his sentiment, saying, “We are overjoyed because we never expected this outcome. We were nervous, but both of us received approval, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Dream Pathway International played a crucial role by crafting Canadian-style resumes that impressed potential employers. Alvin’s interview with a Canadian employer and successful completion of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam were key factors.

Alvin shared, “The interview went smoothly. The employer placed great emphasis on our resumes, expertly prepared by Dream Pathway. Their support in creating Canadian resumes was invaluable.”

The couple was fortunate as Sharmie’s application was also approved. Their future employer in Canada has kindly offered to cover their accommodation expenses. Alvin expressed gratitude, stating, “We feel incredibly lucky that our employer is providing our initial rent. It marks the beginning of our Canadian journey.”

Alvin acknowledged Dream Pathway International’s significant contribution. He stated, “Doing it yourself is not easy. But with the help of Dream Pathway, the process became smoother, greatly increasing our chances of achieving our goal to work and live in Canada.”

Despite challenges faced while being on a ship, Dream Pathway International provided unwavering support. Sharmie said, “The process was challenging, but Ms. Kristine from Dream Pathway assisted us, even with document deliveries. We are grateful for their unwavering support.”

The couple’s visa applications through the Atlantic Immigration Pilot program were processed swiftly, with approval granted in just nine months, beating the average processing time of 12 months. From Alvin’s interview to the final approval, the process was seamless, thanks to Dream Pathway International. Sharmie emphasized, “Dream Pathway connected us with a designated employer, a key factor in our successful application.”

With their approved visas, Alvin and Sharmie are now ready to embark on their Canadian adventure. Encouraging others, Sharmie advised, “Contact Dream Pathway for a free assessment to determine the best pathway for your dreams.”

