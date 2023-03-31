FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

From bartering for rice to creating murals: The inspiring journey of a 26-year-old Pinoy artist in UAE

All photos are courtesy of: Carl Bryan Saldivar

Meet Carl Bryan Saldivar, a 26-year-old Pinoy artist who has made a name for himself in the UAE art scene through his stunning murals.

Originally from Davao City, Saldivar is now based in Abu Dhabi and works as a freelance visual artist.

Saldivar started his journey as an artist in Dubai by working as a caricature artist, charcoal portrait artist, and face painter for a company.

He spent three years working for the company, one year of which was spent at Ferrari World and two years at Warner Bro. Abu Dhabi.

However, when the pandemic hit and his company suffered losses, Saldivar tried to look for another job but found no opportunities at the time.

That’s when he stumbled upon the Kabayan Barter page, where he started to trade his drawings for basic necessities like rice and groceries.

Slowly but surely, people began to commission him for caricatures and portraits, and Saldivar eventually became a freelance artist.

Saldivar’s work caught the attention of many, and he has since been commissioned to create several large and small-scale murals around the UAE. He has become known as a talented Filipino artist in the community, and his art has been praised for its unique style and creativity.

For Saldivar, being a Pinoy artist who is behind some of the big murals in the UAE is a source of pride. He recalls how he was often asked about his nationality when he was working on his murals, and he proudly told everyone that he is a Filipino.

To other aspiring artists who dream of showcasing their talents abroad, Saldivar’s message is simple: “Let’s continue to support each other and never give up despite the challenges that we may face. Let’s not be afraid to showcase our art and culture in other countries.”

Saldivar’s journey as an artist is a testament to the resilience and creativity of Filipinos, especially during difficult times.

His work serves as an inspiration to other artists who are looking to make a name for themselves in the art world.

