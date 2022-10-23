Adobo dominates the world with features from Disney, top chefs

Our national food ‘Adobo’ has taken over the world’s culinary scene as top chefs and even Mickey Mouse shares their own recipe of the most-loved Pinoy dish.

Last Friday, Disney has released an infographic on how to cook Adobo in honor of the Filipino American History month.

“Mickey and friends are here to share a special chicken adobo recipe,” captioned the post.

Adodo’s name comes from the Spanish word “adobar,” meaning “marinade,” “sauce” or “seasoning.”

The oldest record of Adobo’s existence can be traced back in 1613 by the Spaniard Pedro de San Buenaventura. In his written dictionary, he listed the savory dish as “adobo de los naturales.” The name stuck, hence the use of the word Adobo.

To date, Adobo has been raising the Philippine-flag in the international cuisine scene as top chefs try to make their versions of the Filipino dish.

Last August, popular recipe videos critic Nigel Ng famously known for his online personality as Uncle Roger roasted an American chef Geoffrey Zakarian for adding parsley into the dish.

“Parsley into Filipino Adobo? Uncle Roger is so upset, I put my leg down from chair. Parsley don’t belong in Asian food. You’re not making pasta,” he exclaimed in the video.

Filipino netizens were amazed by his on point reactions to the cooking steps. The video has now almost 6 million views.

After his viral video, several international chefs took to social media to share their own steps in cooking our satisfying ulam including latest online star Chef Andy.

Adobo just keeps winning hearts from across the globe as a restaurant offering Adobo in Chicago gets its first Michelin star.

The Michelin Guide announced last April that “Kasama” restaurant is now a one-Michelin star establishment. Kasama is a bakery and modern Filipino restaurant by husband-and-wife chefs.

The Michelin guide described their food as “an ambitious, clever and distinct meal, where traditional Filipino food is given a creative spin in such items as maitake mushroom adobo with mussel emulsion; “pancit” reflecting Spanish influence with Serrano ham; and an elegant take on “halo-halo” combining Asian pear granita, pandan ice cream and freeze-dried mandarin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHELIN guide (official) (@michelinguide)

Another famous star who tried cooking Adobo is Selena Gomez. In an episode of Selena + Chefs, Selena prepared adobo and pinoy merienda turon with celebrity Filipino chef Jordan Andino.

Selena was quick to get the approval of Pinoy netizens as she can be seen using Pinoy soy sauce and vinegar to prepare the dish.

Other Fil-Am celebrities like comedian Jo Koy also help boost Adobo’s popularity by sharing our dish on their social media platforms.

The Adobo Supremacy was also confirmed by World Food Atlas TasteAtlas as Adobo ranked first in a survey of Pinoy dishes released last month.

Adobo is also included in the World’s Top 100 dishes for 2021.

Now that you’ve reached this part of this article looks like you now know what recipe to cook for your lunch or dinner. Go cook Adobo!