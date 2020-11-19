FeatureLatest News

Apple to pay $113 million to users over battery issues

Staff Report 3 hours ago

Apple is set to pay $113 million or approximately AED415 million to settle a lawsuit in more than 30 US states over its slowdown in performance of older iPhones due to battery issues.

In a report by AFP, the latest “batterygate” settlement will divide the settlement among California and 33 other states, according to a statement by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The complaints revolve around Apple’s decision to withheld information on the iPhone batteries and software updates causing insufficient battery power for older iPhones.

“Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update,” said Becerra.

The complaints came from Apple’s iPhone 6 and 7 generation phones which were prone to performance loss. Apple has yet to comment on the settlement.

