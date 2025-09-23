Make your Disney dreams come true: Disney On Ice ‘Into the Magic’ kicks off in Dubai, running until Sept. 28

Disney magic took center stage at the Coca-Cola Arena as Disney On Ice Presents Into the Magic kicked off its first show on September 18, and it’s been a hit with audiences of all ages.

Running until September 28 with a total of 18 spectacular performances, the show transported families into a world of music, wonder, and unforgettable Disney moments.

From the very first scene, both kids and the young at heart were singing along to music from classic Disney films and newer favorites, enchanted by dazzling performances from Disney characters including Mickey and Friends, Coco, Moana, Elsa, beloved Disney princesses, and more! The show combined incredible ice-skating artistry with the magic of storytelling, creating a truly immersive experience for everyone in the arena.

Before the first show, VIP guests were treated to an exclusive pre-show reception, complete with complimentary snacks and drinks—some served in playful Olaf cups—and fun photo opportunities with Mickey and Minnie. The area was thoughtfully designed for children, featuring interactive play zones with toys, treasure chests, and more, keeping the little ones entertained before the show began.

Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or spending quality time with loved ones, Disney On Ice: Into the Magic promises a memorable adventure for all ages.

There’s still time to catch the magic until September 28. Tickets are still available at https://coca-cola-arena.com/family/1259/disney-on-ice-presents-into-the-magic.