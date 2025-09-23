EntertainmentTFT Reach

Make your Disney dreams come true: Disney On Ice ‘Into the Magic’ kicks off in Dubai, running until Sept. 28

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago

Disney magic took center stage at the Coca-Cola Arena as Disney On Ice Presents Into the Magic kicked off its first show on September 18, and it’s been a hit with audiences of all ages.

Running until September 28 with a total of 18 spectacular performances, the show transported families into a world of music, wonder, and unforgettable Disney moments.

548985365 1237114228461160 3851111205926761088 n 548776966 1237114168461166 847340588849768972 n

From the very first scene, both kids and the young at heart were singing along to music from classic Disney films and newer favorites, enchanted by dazzling performances from Disney characters including Mickey and Friends, Coco, Moana, Elsa, beloved Disney princesses, and more! The show combined incredible ice-skating artistry with the magic of storytelling, creating a truly immersive experience for everyone in the arena.

549182429 1237114165127833 1405091060523727266 n 549318800 1237113158461267 1996870582129351751 n

Before the first show, VIP guests were treated to an exclusive pre-show reception, complete with complimentary snacks and drinks—some served in playful Olaf cups—and fun photo opportunities with Mickey and Minnie. The area was thoughtfully designed for children, featuring interactive play zones with toys, treasure chests, and more, keeping the little ones entertained before the show began.

Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or spending quality time with loved ones, Disney On Ice: Into the Magic promises a memorable adventure for all ages.

There’s still time to catch the magic until September 28. Tickets are still available at https://coca-cola-arena.com/family/1259/disney-on-ice-presents-into-the-magic.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 09 22 at 15.48.30

Advanced outdoor sports and incredible 21-day battery life: HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series pre-orders begin

18 hours ago
550991518 1306158867966035 8468555995535112623 n

Filipino teen bands shine at UAE’s first AMP’D OUT concert series

18 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 09 18 at 22.55.18 1

CDCC-UAE Diocese to mark Christmas celebration this September; opens doors to all

21 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 4

Vice Ganda challenges Marcos to jail corrupt officials

1 day ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button