Marcelito Pomoy to launch ‘Duet of Dreams’ World Tour at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

International vocal sensation Marcelito Pomoy is set to begin his highly anticipated “Duet of Dreams” World Tour with a spectacular debut at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on December 22, 2024. Known for his remarkable ability to sing both male and female vocal parts, Pomoy promises an unforgettable evening for fans worldwide.

The concert will feature special guest performances by JODOKCELLO, the Swiss cellist celebrated for his innovative fusion of classical and contemporary music, and ALISA MEDVEDEVA, an extraordinary soprano talent who will present a special gift for the audience with her captivating performance. Their participation elevates this event into a night of unparalleled artistry and musical brilliance.

This milestone concert also celebrates the release of Pomoy’s latest album, “Duet Myself,” which launched on November 1, 2024. The album, produced by Pierpaolo Guerrini, known for his collaborations with Andrea Bocelli, features stunning renditions of timeless classics, including Pomoy’s signature song, The Prayer. To accompany the album’s release, Pomoy has unveiled a series of music videos, now available for viewing on his official YouTube channel.

Tickets for the Dubai concert are available on the Coca-Cola Arena’s official website, with prices starting at AED 99. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this one-of-a-kind musical journey that celebrates Pomoy’s artistry and introduces exceptional talents like Alisa Medvedeva to the global stage.

About Marcelito Pomoy:

Marcelito Pomoy gained international recognition as the winner of “Pilipinas Got Talent” Season 2 and a finalist on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” His extraordinary dual vocal range has earned him acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

About JODOKCELLO:

JODOKCELLO, a Swiss cellist and viral sensation, merges classical music with contemporary styles to create dynamic and innovative performances.

About Alisa Medvedeva:

Alisa Medvedeva is a rising soprano star whose extraordinary vocal talent and artistry have captivated audiences worldwide. She brings a special gift to her performance at the Dubai concert, making this event even more memorable.

Join us on December 22, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai for an extraordinary evening of music, artistry, and inspiration.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT PLATINUMLIST.NET.