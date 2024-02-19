Famous vloggers Jai Asuncion and Agassi Ching confirm break-up on IG

Famous content creators Jai Asuncion and Agassi Ching on Instagram confirmed their breakup after almost five years of being together.

Avid fans have witnessed how the couple “JaiGa” blossomed from a candid blind date. The two were famous for uploading content of their anniversary surprises and random dates. Their love story was an open book to the public as they recorded and shared everything they had with their fans, but recent posts on Instagram about their split up left everyone shocked.

Jai wrote on Instagram: “I know a lot of you are asking about Aga and I. We tried to work things out pero hanggang dito nalang talaga. It was a wonderful almost 5 years relationship with Aga, and I learned a lot from him and we both made each other happy for the past years.”

“I just want to make it clear that, for me, our relationship was never about clout. My love for Aga was genuine and not influenced by our careers. This wasn’t an easy choice, but we believe it’s the right one,” she added.

Agassi also confirmed about their break-up on Instagram. He wrote: “I know this is sudden, at hindi rin ito madaling sabihin. Gusto ko lang sabihin sa inyo na me and Jai aren’t together anymore, pero gusto ko lang malaman niyo na everything we had was real.”

“Not because of clout, fame, or anything. ‘Yung pinagsamahan namin at pagmamahalan ni Jai ay totoo and that will always have a special place in my heart,” he added.

He also addressed Jai in his letter: “For Jai, salamat sa lahat. Alam ko napag-usapan na natin ‘to, pero thank you for the best 4 years of my life. My time with you has been the BEST and you taught me a lot of things, made me a better man, and made me believe that anything is possible.”

“Sorry sa lahat ng pagkukulang ko sa’yo, sorry sa mga pangakong hindi ko natupad. You are truly one of a kind, and you deserve nothing but the best, and kahit anong mangyari, I’m always here to support you sa lahat ng future plans mo. Thank you Jajai, for everything. Hanggang dito nalang,” he concluded.

There were rumors about the couple JaiGa breaking up in September last year. In a TikTok video on September 1, 2023, Jai was seen using a TikTok filter where it flashes a random text that describes your personality. The filter’s question was “What is my problem?”

After a few seconds, the filter flashed its answer on Jai’s forehead: “I’m too kind, and I let people take advantage of it,” to which she captioned “True ka d’yan.” This garnered comments from worried fans, asking if Jai and Aga’s rumored break-up was true.