Dua Lipa’s mesmerizing dress wins hearts of PH stars, but the struggle to sit is real

Courtesy: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa’s Instagram photo of her Golden Globes dress earned millions of likes, including from several Filipino stars.

Some of the famous stars who liked her post on Instagram were Jessy Mendiola, Sofia Andres, Liza Soberano, Gabbi Garcia, Sarah Lahbati, and Kim Chiu.

In her post, Lipa wowed the crowd, wearing a black gown adorned with glittery golden lines resembling a skeleton.

“Thank you Golden Globes for such a beautiful night last night,” the singer wrote in her post.

“The only thing missing was a reclining chair,” she added.

 

