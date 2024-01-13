Lead actor’s remarks spark trending boycott of Stranger Things

Popular Netflix series Stranger Things Season 5 is facing boycott calls from netizens.

This is after some fans raised concerns about one of the show’s actors, Noah Schnapp.

The boycott calls from netizens came after one of the show’s actors, Noah Schnapp, posted an Instagram Story in November with his controversial remarks on the Israel/Hamas conflict.

The actor, who is known for his Will Byers role, was seen in the Instagram story laughing with friends in a coffee shop while passing around stickers with the phrases “Hamas is Isis” and “Zionism is sexy.

This resulted in fans boycotting the show’s fifth season unless the cast removed Schnapp.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their dismay about the actor.

BOYCOTT STRANGER THINGS!

BOYCOTT STRANGER THINGS! pic.twitter.com/p4JAAQcJk5 — sylvie 🌸 warnette bot 💭 (@ALATLTG) January 8, 2024

“Boycott Stranger Things!” one post said.

why do people act like noah schnapp is the only zionist working on stranger things and that they can simply separate actor from character and still support the show ? like one of the creators, one of the producers, and MULTIPLE cast members are all zionists. BOYCOTT THE SHOW — reya 🍉 (@gretavfleetwood) January 8, 2024

Another one said: “Why do people act like Noah Schnapp is the only zionist working on Stranger Things and that they can simply separate the actor from the character and still support the show?”

“Boycott the show,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed disappointment over actor Eduardo Franco’s confirmation that he won’t be making a return to the show.

Franco, who played Argyle, said that he “never got a phone call.” This contributed to fans’ decision to boycott the show.

ANOTHER REASON TO BOYCOTT STRANGER THINGS. them getting rid of one of the only POC’S on the show who was literally liked by fans. and the fact they didn’t call him to even let him know? also the show being FULL OF ZIONISTS. boycott stranger things

pic.twitter.com/rSVlHEpyER — SAM 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@bisexualsadie) January 11, 2024