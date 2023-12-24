Xian Lim bids farewell to relationship with Kim Chiu

Xian Lim poured his heart out as he bid goodbye to his relationship with long-time partner and now ex-girlfriend Kim Chiu through an Instagram post yesterday.

“Dearest Kim, thank you for the long years we have spent loving each other,” he said.

He then added that the 12 years that they have been together was the “greatest gift” he could ever ask for.

“We have expressed our love for each other to the fullest and knowing that I got to share those moment[s] with you, knowing our hearts beat as one at one point in our lives is truly something I will cherish for life,” he said.

And then continued with “Like all good things, it must eventually come to an end.”

Xian thanked Kim for everything — from the moments that they’ve shared to the unconditional love that they have both shared. He said that his respect and admiration for Kim will never falter — as a person, as an artist, and as someone who he “spent more than a decade with.”

“I wish that you will find all the happiness and love you are searching for. You deserve nothing but the best,” he said.

Xian concluded with “No goodbyes here, i’ll see you around petunia.”

This post came around after Kim confirmed their split to the public through a social media post addressing the fans, their relationship and Xian.

“End of a love story,” she shared.

She shared that their supporters deserve to know the truth without disrespecting each other’s time of healing.

Kim clarified that it was a mutual decision of the couple to transition their romantic relationship into a lifelong friendship.

She also thanked Xian for the almost 12 years that they have spent together.

“As we close this chapter, I ask for everyone’s kindness and respect. I hope this clears everything as we all move forward with our lives,” she concluded.

Kim and Xian – popularly known as KimXi – started dating in 2012 but announced their relationship to the public in 2018.

Kim and Xian both had the leading roles in the teleserye “My Binondo Girl” in 2011 alongside actors Mateo Guidicelli and Jolo Revilla. During that time Xian also started courting Kim which eventually led to a relationship the year after.

On December 23, 2023, the couple have confirmed their split.