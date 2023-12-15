Daniel Padilla deletes break up post with Kathryn Bernardo on IG

Following their back-to-back public appearances, Daniel Padilla made their fans curious after he deleted his post confirming his breakup with Kathryn Bernardo.

Fans noticed that Padilla removed the long post of Padilla and only retained his pictures with Bernardo with a caption “ikaw at ako”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Ford (@supremo_dp)

Bernardo on the other hand still has her post about her break up with the actor.

The power couple announced their break up in late November after 11 years of being together.

“Chapter closed. I hope this finally helps all of us move forward,” Bernardo wrote confirming her split with Padilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath)

“I’ve been in showbiz for almost 21 years now, 12 years as the one-half of Kathniel, and 11 years as someone who loved Deej even behind the camera. I didn’t grow up in this industry constantly being controlled and dictated on. I was lucky to have had the best guidance and support system when I started my career and I’ve continuously worked hard to earn people’s trust,” she added.

Bernardo said she wanted the news about their split to come from her.

“I promised to never lose myself in this industry, so I’ve always been as authentic to you as I can be. I know what many of you are thinking right now. I’m well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways,” Bernardo added.

“What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team. We were genuinely in love,” she added.

Bernardo also thanked Padilla for all the years that they have been together.

“Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you,” Bernardo ended.