Morena beauty queen Loue Manuel Bozhilov crowned Mrs. Continental International 2023

A proud moment for the country as Mrs. Philippines Loue Manuel Bozhilov wins Mrs. Continental International 2023. The Cebu-based beauty queen represented the Philippines against 37 other aspirants in Mumbai, India from Nov 21-24, 2023.

Bozhilov managed to top most of the preliminary competition events and snagged Best in Swimwear, Best in National Costume, and Best in Interview (Indoor and Outdoor).

During the competition she was accompanied by her National Director Aida Patana and designer Cris Cadungog.

She is also an advocate for women’s empowerment, a philanthropist for children’s education, and a real estate innovator.