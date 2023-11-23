EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Morena beauty queen Loue Manuel Bozhilov crowned Mrs. Continental International 2023

Photo of Anne Alonzo Anne Alonzo4 hours ago

Photo: Pageant Talk_Official Instagram

A proud moment for the country as Mrs. Philippines Loue Manuel Bozhilov wins Mrs. Continental International 2023. The Cebu-based beauty queen represented the Philippines against 37 other aspirants in Mumbai, India from Nov 21-24, 2023.

Bozhilov managed to top most of the preliminary competition events and snagged Best in Swimwear, Best in National Costume, and Best in Interview (Indoor and Outdoor).

During the competition she was accompanied by her National Director Aida Patana and designer Cris Cadungog.

She is also an advocate for women’s empowerment, a philanthropist for children’s education, and a real estate innovator.

Photo of Anne Alonzo Anne Alonzo4 hours ago
Photo of Anne Alonzo

Anne Alonzo

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 23T193735.330

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023: Just a few weeks away!

8 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 23T191201.688

Make your Christmas merrier by using Taptap Send to send money back home!

28 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 11 22 at 10.51.26 AM

DTI panel discussion reveals innovative market trends for Philippine Halal Economy

51 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 23T184501.336

Panel discussion reveals key strategies to champion PH Halal industry

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button