Metro Manila Film Festival eyes international expansion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Metro Manila Film Festival has launched an international edition at Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on Thursday recognizing that it is the first step for Filipino films to gather nominations in global awards. 

MMFF Overall Chairman Don Artes said the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) is a crucial step in recognizing Filipino movies and talents. 

“We believe in the talent of our filmmakers and we know that our local film industry just needs exposure and more opportunities to showcase them,” he said in a statement.

“This is the primary reason why we are expanding MMFF to show these films not just in local cinemas but also to the international audience,” he added.

Among the movies launched during the MIFF were “About Us But Not About Us,” “Here Comes the Groom,” and “Love You Long Time.”

Directors and actors thanked the MMFF for the opportunity to tell their stories in a much bigger platform. 

“It is in the way we tell our stories that we educate people of who we are and that in itself is what makes us unique and worthy of seeing,” Summer MMFF Best Actor Romnick Sarmenta, who was also present at the launch, said.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

