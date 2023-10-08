EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

LJ Reyes tied the knot with fiancé Philip Evangelista in New York 

Photo courtesy: Mark Baquiran-Esposito/Mikka Marcaida

Actress LJ Reyes and boyfriend Philip Evangelista are now married in New York.

The wedding video was shared by Mark Baquiran-Esposito showing the newlyweds slicing their cakes.

LJ was wearing a white tube gown while Philip was wearing a white suit.

LJ’s official Facebook page also shared her portraits as a bride.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mikka Marcaida (@mikkamarcaida)

LJ left the Philippines after her controversial breakup with Paolo Contis. They have a daughter named Summer who is also with LJ in the U.S.

Paolo is now in a relationship with actress Yen Santos after months of denial and speculation. Paolo also draws flak for revealing that he is not providing child support and instead ‘saving’ it for the right time.

