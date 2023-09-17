BTS’ Suga to begin military service on September 22

Big Hit Music has announced that BTS member Suga will commence his military service on Friday, September 22.

Suga will serve as social service personnel, an alternative military role, likely attributed to a surgery he underwent in 2020. This service category involves various public interest duties, as defined by Korean law.

In a statement released on Sunday, fans are kindly urged not to visit Suga at his workplace, typically a government agency tied to his social worker duties.

“There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only,” the Big Hit Music said.

Big Hit Music stressed the importance of respecting Suga’s intellectual property, pledging action against unauthorized commercial ventures. Continued love and support for Suga during his service were also requested.

“We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” it added.

Suga is the third BTS member to fulfill mandatory military duty.

Jin started on December 13, 2022, and will conclude on June 12, 2024, while J-Hope began service on April 18, 2023, and will end on October 17, 2024.

Last August 7, Big Hit Music confirmed Suga’s initiation of the enlistment process, seeking termination of his postponement.

All BTS members were granted postponement privileges until age 30 under revised Korean law. This amendment, effective from June 23, 2021, extends to artists awarded cultural medals and recommended by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

BTS received the Flower Crown Order of Cultural Merit in October 2018 for their role in spreading the Korean Wave globally.

Suga’s service will span 21 months, with an expected discharge date on June 21, 2025.