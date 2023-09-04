MTRCB suspends It’s Showtime for 12 airing days

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has ordered the suspension of noontime show It’s Showtime for 12 airing days.

“Viewers have lodged multiple complaints before the MTRCB concerning the show’s 25 July 2023 episode wherein the program’s hosts allegedly acted in an indecent manner during one of its segments, “Isip Bata”, the resolution read.

It can be recalled that Vice Ganda and Ion Perez exchanged sweet gestures during the segment while Vice was eating cake icing.

This is not the first time that a preventive suspension order was imposed on It’s Showtime.

In 2010, the MTRCB imposed a 20-day preventive suspension on ABS-CBN’s daily variety program then called “Showtime.”

The board said that for this year alone, the agency received several complaints from television viewers.

Among the instances when the show was given stern warning was when hosts Vice Ganda and Jhong Hilario mentioned the word ‘G Spot’.

Another case involved Vhong Navarro’s mention of ‘tinggil’.

The MTRCB said that the show was sternly warned by the Board that a similar utterance will be dealt with more severely.

The MTRCB said that apart from these, the MTRCB has received multiple complaints regarding the noontime show, which the Board dismissed in the spirit of fairness and equity.