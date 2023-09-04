EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

MTRCB suspends It’s Showtime for 12 airing days

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Courtesy of: It's Showtime

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has ordered the suspension of noontime show It’s Showtime for 12 airing days.

“Viewers have lodged multiple complaints before the MTRCB concerning the show’s 25 July 2023 episode wherein the program’s hosts allegedly acted in an indecent manner during one of its segments, “Isip Bata”, the resolution read.

It can be recalled that Vice Ganda and Ion Perez exchanged sweet gestures during the segment while Vice was eating cake icing.

This is not the first time that a preventive suspension order was imposed on It’s Showtime.

In 2010, the MTRCB imposed a 20-day preventive suspension on ABS-CBN’s daily variety program then called “Showtime.”

The board said that for this year alone, the agency received several complaints from television viewers.

Among the instances when the show was given stern warning was when hosts Vice Ganda and Jhong Hilario mentioned the word ‘G Spot’.

Another case involved Vhong Navarro’s mention of ‘tinggil’.

The MTRCB said that the show was sternly warned by the Board that a similar utterance will be dealt with more severely.

The MTRCB said that apart from these, the MTRCB has received multiple complaints regarding the noontime show, which the Board dismissed in the spirit of fairness and equity.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T144157.737

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reportedly divorcing after 4 years of marriage

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 04T134041.820

Dubai Fitness Challenge to return on October 28 for its seventh edition

10 hours ago
TFT NEWS e gates

PH immigration to replace 50% of manual counters with e-gates to boost efficiency

13 hours ago
women

OFW Guide: Essential Workplace Rights for Women

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button