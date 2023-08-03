Michelle Dee says she’s ready to slay in Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee said that she is ready and continues to gear up for the Miss Universe 2023 competition set to be held in El Salvador.

Michelle said she doesn’t want complacency to get in the way when it comes to her trainings.

“Sabihin nating perfect na, mas kaya pang i-perfect,” she said.

Michelle said that she has so much trust to her team and to the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

“Syempre we all know I love giving a show, and I love looking the part as well, so abangan niyo talaga,” she said.

Michelle and Alden Richards flew to the United States because they were both tapped to judge Miss Filipina International.