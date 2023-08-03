EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Michelle Dee says she’s ready to slay in Miss Universe 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Michelle Marquez Dee

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee said that she is ready and continues to gear up for the Miss Universe 2023 competition set to be held in El Salvador.

Michelle said she doesn’t want complacency to get in the way when it comes to her trainings.

“Sabihin nating perfect na, mas kaya pang i-perfect,” she said.

Michelle said that she has so much trust to her team and to the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

“Syempre we all know I love giving a show, and I love looking the part as well, so abangan niyo talaga,” she said.

Michelle and Alden Richards flew to the United States because they were both tapped to judge Miss Filipina International.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

lala sotto

Lala Sotto maintains decision not to summon EAT, insists MTRCB is tolerant with It’s Showtime

15 mins ago
TFT NEWS Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw Celebrates Diversity: Egyptian, Indian and Filipino Expats Claim Top Prizes

31 mins ago
Simon Wright Dr. Johan Snygg Dr. Tariq Abdul Hamid Dr. Salam Alhasani Dr. Paddy Kilian32

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital partners with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to provide a Urology Residency Program Clinical Placement

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 08 03 at 11.55.08

Dul Set Cafe: Where K-Pop dreams and Korean delights come alive

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button