Jessica Soho allegedly declines Vice Ganda guesting on KMJS – Cristy Fermin

Showbiz columnist and vlogger Cristy Fermin revealed that veteran journalist Jessica Soho refused to guest ‘Unkabogable Star’ Vice Ganda on her top rating magazine show ‘Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’.

Fermin said that an insider disclosed information revealing Jessica is not open to guest Vice Ganda in KMJS.

“I’m sure ‘Nay, Ms. Jessica Soho will decline. Pinsan ko ang make-up artist ni Ma’am Jessica, ayaw niya,” Fermin’s informant said.

“Hayan dito ninyo na po narinig, ayaw ni Jessica Soho na mag-guest sa kaniyang programa si Vice Ganda,” added Fermin.

The issue between Jessica and Vice happened in 2013 when the latter used Jessica and the word rape in one of her punch lines.

“Ang hirap nga lang kung si Jessica Soho magbo-bold. Kailangan gang rape lagi. Sasabihin ng rapist, ‘Ipasa ang lechon.’ Sasabihin naman ni Jessica, ‘Eh nasaan yung apple?,” Vice joked.

Journalists and colleagues slammed Vice for the joke and Jessica issued a statement that rape is not a joke.

“Rape is not a joke and should never be material for a comedy concert,” Jessica said.

“Sa akin naman nagsimula, at may binitawan akong salita na naka-offend doon sa tao. Kung hihingi ako ng paumanhin, mas sinsero at mas mararamdaman niya ang sinseridad ko kapag sinabi ko sa kanya nang personal,” Vice previously said.

Vice recently revealed that she wants to guest in a particular GMA show but it’s not yet clear on whether this can happen.

“Gusto ko lang lumabas sa programang ito. Kung uubra lang. Sana mag-guest ako sa show na ito, Vice said. Feeling ko ang daming nag-aabang no’n. Feeling ko ang daming excited. Ang dami ring mga umiikot ang pwet at curious kung puwede kaya s’yang mag-guest dun. Makakapag-guest kaya siya do’n? I-invite kaya siya doon? What if mag-meet sila?” Vice teased.