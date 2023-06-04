EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano confirm 2nd baby in baby shower posts

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos25 seconds ago

Courtesy of: Toni Gonzaga-Soriano

Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano confirmed that they are expecting their second baby after sharing a post of a baby shower hosted by their friends.

Gonzaga shared a video on Instagram showing her growing baby bump at a baby shower with her sister Alex Gonzaga and close friends.

Some of the celebrities present during the baby shower were Mariel Rodriguez and her husband Sen. Robin Padilla, Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar and brother Sen. Mark Villar with his wife, Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, and content creator Winnie Wong.

First Lady Liza Araneta was guest of honor and Sen. Loren Legarda also attended the baby shower event.

“Super grateful to my dear friends @camillevillarofficial @emaglipayvillar @che.uy168 @marieltpadilla and sisters @cathygonzaga @winniewong for throwing us the most memorable shower,” Gonzaga said in the caption.

“So thankful to our family and friends who celebrated with us this new blessing,” she added.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos26 seconds ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Taal Volcano

Phivolcs warns vs increased degassing over Taal Volcano

10 mins ago
erwan

Erwan Heussaff wins James Beard Awards in social media category

21 mins ago
hipon

Herlene Budol among Miss Grand Philippines first batch of candidates

34 mins ago
annette valdes

Annette Gozon-Valdes on TVJ, Dabarkads leaving Eat Bulaga: It’s beyond our control

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button