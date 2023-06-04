Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano confirm 2nd baby in baby shower posts

Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano confirmed that they are expecting their second baby after sharing a post of a baby shower hosted by their friends.

Gonzaga shared a video on Instagram showing her growing baby bump at a baby shower with her sister Alex Gonzaga and close friends.

Some of the celebrities present during the baby shower were Mariel Rodriguez and her husband Sen. Robin Padilla, Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar and brother Sen. Mark Villar with his wife, Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, and content creator Winnie Wong.

First Lady Liza Araneta was guest of honor and Sen. Loren Legarda also attended the baby shower event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Gonzaga-Soriano (@celestinegonzaga)

“Super grateful to my dear friends @camillevillarofficial @emaglipayvillar @che.uy168 @marieltpadilla and sisters @cathygonzaga @winniewong for throwing us the most memorable shower,” Gonzaga said in the caption.

“So thankful to our family and friends who celebrated with us this new blessing,” she added.