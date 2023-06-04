Erwan Heussaff wins James Beard Awards in social media category

Vlogger and content creator Erwan Heussaff won in the social media category of the James Beard Award 2023.

The James Beard Award is considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world.

Heussaff bagged the 2023 James Beard Broadcast Media Award for his Instagram account. The awarding ceremony was held in Chicago, United States on Sunday.

“Anywhere you go in the world, you’ll meet Filipinos, especially in the food and beverage industry. In fact, one of our largest revenue streams as a county are Filipinos who are working overseas, yet not a lot is known about our culture or our food,” he said.

Heussaff also thanked his crew and wife Anne Curtis and daughter Dahlia for allowing him to travel to tell stories.

The content creator added that he is obsessed with trying to figure out how to make Filipino food the next big thing.

“And so, this award for me means absolutely everything because it just motivates me further to keep shining a light on our beautiful country, beautiful people, and the food that is made in our kitchen,” he added.