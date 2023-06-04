EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Erwan Heussaff wins James Beard Awards in social media category

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

Courtesy of: Erwan Heussaff

Vlogger and content creator Erwan Heussaff won in the social media category of the James Beard Award 2023.

The James Beard Award is considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world.

Heussaff bagged the 2023 James Beard Broadcast Media Award for his Instagram account. The awarding ceremony was held in Chicago, United States on Sunday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan)

“Anywhere you go in the world, you’ll meet Filipinos, especially in the food and beverage industry. In fact, one of our largest revenue streams as a county are Filipinos who are working overseas, yet not a lot is known about our culture or our food,” he said.

Heussaff also thanked his crew and wife Anne Curtis and daughter Dahlia for allowing him to travel to tell stories.

The content creator added that he is obsessed with trying to figure out how to make Filipino food the next big thing.

“And so, this award for me means absolutely everything because it just motivates me further to keep shining a light on our beautiful country, beautiful people, and the food that is made in our kitchen,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

toni

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano confirm 2nd baby in baby shower posts

36 seconds ago
Taal Volcano

Phivolcs warns vs increased degassing over Taal Volcano

11 mins ago
hipon

Herlene Budol among Miss Grand Philippines first batch of candidates

34 mins ago
annette valdes

Annette Gozon-Valdes on TVJ, Dabarkads leaving Eat Bulaga: It’s beyond our control

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button