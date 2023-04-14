Meet Bayley the mini sheepadoodle: A real-life doppelganger of Snoopy

I think it’s safe to say that almost everyone knows who Snoopy is. But for those who do not, Snoopy is a spotted white beagle with a rich fantasy life in the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. The beloved cartoon character has been present since the 1950s, but never did we see a real-life doppelganger of Snoopy—until today.

Bayley, a Mini Sheepadoodle, has caught everyone’s eyes and hearts because of her adorable photos on her Instagram account. Bayley’s features closely resembles that of Snoopy, which made her instantly famous on social media.

Snoopy and Bayley share almost the same physical attributes such as their oblong face, adorable round nose, and their drooping black ears, despite being different in breed. Snoopy is a beagle while Bayley is a cross between an Old English Sheepdog with a Miniature Poodle.

With over 220,000 followers on Instagram, this dog sure knows how to please her audience as her account is filled with perfect photos showing her adorable and playful side.

Netizens can’t help but leave comments of appreciation and adoration for Bayley. Some even asked where she can adopt a dog similar to Bayley.

Mini Sheepadoodles are smart, easy-going, and delightful breed of dogs. The breed is known for being amiable and non-aggressive with children, other pets, etc.